Play
D.C.’s Creative Playground Crossword: August 2023
August 1, 2023 @ 10:00am
Ahead of returning back to school, take a moment to test your skills with this crossword that is a mix of work, life and play (emphasis on the play).
It’s that time of year: School is almost back in session and even adults feel that energy — the itch to try something new. The clues in this month’s crossword circle back to our August articles filled with ideas for what to try next, intel on D.C. trailblazers’ newest ventures and how to get in the work-life-play
balance mindset (emphasis on the play). See the answer key.
Print the downloadable PDF here.
ACROSS
1 Express train for an NYC getaway
4 Historic West Virginia city where the Potomac and the Shenandoah Rivers meet
8 Large deer
9 Tree that’s a symbol of strength
10 Sled dog
11 Wedding vow, 2 words
13 Skiing destination in Colorado
15 Fir tree
17 _____ caching
18 Nav system calculation, abbr.
20 Takes the car
23 Like clear night skies
24 Disappointing firecracker
26 Car club
27 Cocktail additions, 2 words
30 “The Simpsons” character _____ Flanders
32 New Jersey beach getaway
36 Pitched a tent for the night
41 Short flight
43 Historical time period
44 Falls back, as a tide
45 Location of the Summerfest DC: Beer, Wine & Music Festival, 2 words
DOWN
1 Virginia city with a historic Old Town center
2 Mock cry of horror
3 Squirrel food
4 Walking a trail
5 Delaware beach city getaway
6 Singer performing at FedEx Field in Maryland in June,
2 words
7 Great blue yonder
12 Bucks’ mates
14 Capital _____ Parade
16 River craft
19 “ _____-la-la”
21 College email address ending
22 Big sandwich, for short
25 Bear’s winter lair
28 Nod, maybe
29 Dry as wine
31 Frontiersman, Crockett
33 City transport
34 Exclamation of surprise
35 Prefix with profit
37 Green color
38 Make a mistake
39 June honoree
40 Portland’s state, abbr.
42 Loudspeaker system, abbr.
