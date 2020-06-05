Play
Crossword Answer Key: June Edition
June 5, 2020 @ 10:00am
ACROSS
4 – McCartney title: SIR
11 – See 2 Down: WEEKEND
13 – 2019 album by The Black Keys: LETSROCK
14 – Frequent Method Man collaborator: REDMAN
15 – “____ With Me” by Sam Smith: STAY
16 – “Take My Breath Away” with this Top Gun soundtrack artist: BERLIN
18 – The best seats in The Anthem’s house, for short: SES
19 – If you went bowling with Jeff Buckley, you might strike one of these: MOJOPIN
20 – This Hot Fuss band is throwing Caution lately: THEKILLERS
22 – “Long Tall Sally” singer, with Little: RICHARD
24 – The Love Movement group, familiarly: TRIBE
25 – They went from being on Avery Island to in an aeroplane over the sea: NEUTRALMILKHOTEL
28 – “In the Lonely ____” (album containing 15 Across): HOUR
30 – Ludacris and Outkast’s hometown: ATLANTA
31 – Mudhoney and Beach House label: SUBPOP
32 – Section closest to the stage: ORCHESTRA
34 – Adam, or Prince’s “Lady Cab _____”: DRIVER
37 – Madge’s surname: CICCONE
39 – Band synonymous with the Garden State soundtrack: THESHINS
42 – Him of She & Him: MWARD
43 – Mr. Faith Hill: TIMMCGRAW
44 – Maryland home of Maggie Rogers: EASTON
45 – Hozier will raise Jackie and this other child on Rhythm and Blues: WILSON
46 – Maggie Rogers song, or Frank Lloyd Wright house, with “Falling”: WATER
47 – Early Ed Sheeran single, with “The”: ATEAM
DOWN
1 – Box office pick up: WILLCALL
2 – With 11 Across, Ezra and Rostam’s band: VAMPIRE
3 – Neil Young’s “Danger”-tagged avian creature: BIRD
5 – Baltimore’s Wasner and Stack: WYEOAK
6 – Katy Perry wants to hear this from our hummingbird buds: HEARTBEAT
7 – James Patrick, the first/ and middle birth names of this Dragon Pants-wearer: JIMMYPAGE
8 – Boston-based music school: BERKLEE
9 – Fitter, happier, more _______: PRODUCTIVE
10 – Liam’s post-Oasis project: BEADYEYE
12 – Prass or Merchant: NATALIE
17 – Sophomore album from 2 Down: CONTRA
19 – Bob, Ziggy and Damien: MARLEYS
21 – Musgraves’ disco-country banger: HIGHHORSE
23 – First rapper of Wu -Tang’s “Triumph,” with Inspectah: DECK
26 – Guitar god of Sleep and High On Fire: MATTPIKE
27 – Claudio from Coheed and Cambria will “Welcome” you back to this place with a double-necked guitar: HOME
29 – Chicago-based online music magazine: PITCHFORK
33 – The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation _____: SOCIETY
35 – Famed L.A. Room formerly co-owned by Johnny Depp, among others: VIPER
36 – If you listen to Mellon Collie, you might see “Thru the Eyes of ____”: RUBY
38 – Musk’s baby mama: GRIMES
40 – She first found fame with the Six Feet Under series finale: SIA
41 – Her first single was about 43 Across: SWIFT
44 – Achievement of Whoopi Goldberg or John Legend: EGOT
Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content and to get a monthly print edition delivered to your door. Support local journalism and start your membership today.