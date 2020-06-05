Crossword Answer Key: June Edition

ACROSS

4 – McCartney title: SIR

11 – See 2 Down: WEEKEND

13 – 2019 album by The Black Keys: LETSROCK

14 – Frequent Method Man collaborator: REDMAN

15 – “____ With Me” by Sam Smith: STAY

16 – “Take My Breath Away” with this Top Gun soundtrack artist: BERLIN

18 – The best seats in The Anthem’s house, for short: SES

19 – If you went bowling with Jeff Buckley, you might strike one of these: MOJOPIN

20 – This Hot Fuss band is throwing Caution lately: THEKILLERS

22 – “Long Tall Sally” singer, with Little: RICHARD

24 – The Love Movement group, familiarly: TRIBE

25 – They went from being on Avery Island to in an aeroplane over the sea: NEUTRALMILKHOTEL

28 – “In the Lonely ____” (album containing 15 Across): HOUR

30 – Ludacris and Outkast’s hometown: ATLANTA

31 – Mudhoney and Beach House label: SUBPOP

32 – Section closest to the stage: ORCHESTRA

34 – Adam, or Prince’s “Lady Cab _____”: DRIVER

37 – Madge’s surname: CICCONE

39 – Band synonymous with the Garden State soundtrack: THESHINS

42 – Him of She & Him: MWARD

43 – Mr. Faith Hill: TIMMCGRAW

44 – Maryland home of Maggie Rogers: EASTON

45 – Hozier will raise Jackie and this other child on Rhythm and Blues: WILSON

46 – Maggie Rogers song, or Frank Lloyd Wright house, with “Falling”: WATER

47 – Early Ed Sheeran single, with “The”: ATEAM

DOWN

1 – Box office pick up: WILLCALL

2 – With 11 Across, Ezra and Rostam’s band: VAMPIRE

3 – Neil Young’s “Danger”-tagged avian creature: BIRD

5 – Baltimore’s Wasner and Stack: WYEOAK

6 – Katy Perry wants to hear this from our hummingbird buds: HEARTBEAT

7 – James Patrick, the first/ and middle birth names of this Dragon Pants-wearer: JIMMYPAGE

8 – Boston-based music school: BERKLEE

9 – Fitter, happier, more _______: PRODUCTIVE

10 – Liam’s post-Oasis project: BEADYEYE

12 – Prass or Merchant: NATALIE

17 – Sophomore album from 2 Down: CONTRA

19 – Bob, Ziggy and Damien: MARLEYS

21 – Musgraves’ disco-country banger: HIGHHORSE

23 – First rapper of Wu -Tang’s “Triumph,” with Inspectah: DECK

26 – Guitar god of Sleep and High On Fire: MATTPIKE

27 – Claudio from Coheed and Cambria will “Welcome” you back to this place with a double-necked guitar: HOME

29 – Chicago-based online music magazine: PITCHFORK

33 – The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation _____: SOCIETY

35 – Famed L.A. Room formerly co-owned by Johnny Depp, among others: VIPER

36 – If you listen to Mellon Collie, you might see “Thru the Eyes of ____”: RUBY

38 – Musk’s baby mama: GRIMES

40 – She first found fame with the Six Feet Under series finale: SIA

41 – Her first single was about 43 Across: SWIFT

44 – Achievement of Whoopi Goldberg or John Legend: EGOT

