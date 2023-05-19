City Ridge Builds Community with Friday Night Concert Series

City Ridge will bring neighbors together for their Concerts on the Lawn series — the perfect kick-off to the summer.

City Ridge, a historical, 10-acre former Fannie Mae headquarters, is being turned into an exciting 1.2 million-square-foot mixed-use destination for D.C. residents in the District’s Northwest neighborhood, by Roadside Development.

“Despite being in a prominent location, the 10-acre plot of land on which City Ridge sits was previously underutilized and closed off to the public,” Principal of Roadside Development, Richard Lake says, “As we’ve welcomed residents and visitors to City Ridge throughout the past year, it’s been great to see the area truly come to life. At its core, City Ridge reinvents the urban lifestyle, cultivating community through shared amenities, cultural programming and curated retail and dining to cater to everyday needs — all in one neighborhood.”

To date, the developers have delivered 690 residential units across four buildings — The Branches, Botanica, Crescendo and The Coterie, as well as D.C.’s first Wegmans, Tatte Bakery and Bank of America to the City Ridge community.

“With a unique shared amenities system, residents have access to six rooftop activations equipped with space for entertainment, relaxation, gardening, grilling, a pizza oven and smoker, private event rooms and more,” Lake says. “Residents can also access a 24-hour fitness studio, co-working space, a creators studio maker space, playground, rooftop greenhouse and an entertainment lounge including a multi-sports simulator. Our amenity spaces were intentionally developed to create a cohesive environment that combines the best of city living and the beautiful, natural greenery of the D.C. region.”

Throughout the rest of the year, Roadside Development is looking forward to the opening of King Street Oyster Bar, Taco Bamba, Equinox, our members-only pool and social club, The Ridge Club, and more.



This summer, in partnership with District Fray, City Ridge will host community members on the Great Lawn for its summer music series, Rockin’ at the Ridge, every Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“Alexandria native Jarreau Williams will kick off the series on June 2, followed by an impressive lineup of local bands and artists throughout the summer,” Lake says. “Guests can also enjoy a selection of beer and wine.”

The lineup also includes the David Thong Band on June 9, The Tribe Band on June 16, The JoGo Project on June 23, Justin Trawick and The Common Good on June 30, Rock Creek Revival on July 7, The 19th Street Band on July 14, Starlight Anthem on July 21, The Breakaways on July 28, The Tribe Band on August 4, Practically Einstein on August 11, Lonny Taylor on August 18 and DTC on August 25.

In addition to Rockin’ at the Ridge, City Ridge is partnering with District Fray to host a cornhole league, starting on May 24, with weekly Wednesday night games and a league playoff tournament.

“This is all part of our work to build a strong sense of community both within City Ridge and with the broader Northwest neighborhood, and we’re excited to see cornhole athletes out at the Great Lawn,” Lake says. “We are always looking for opportunities to partner with local organizations to create unique events that bring not only the City Ridge community together, but the broader D.C. community as well.”

Additionally, City Ridge’s cultural events bring the neighborhood and greater D.C. communities together with a curated list of events throughout the year including the fashion lecture series, gardening classes, tennis watch parties and holiday markets.

