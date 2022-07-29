Max Capacity: The Biggest and Best Concerts in D.C. this August

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with options for entertainment during the busy summer touring season, with seemingly endless artists coming to town every night of the week. We’ve taken a hard look at this month’s upcoming gigs and handpicked five must-see shows, spanning genre, generation, and venue size for only the best of the best.

8.8

Kenyon Dixon and Byron Juane at Union Stage

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Kenyon Dixon’s Closer Tour comes to Union Stage for an intimate evening of modern R&B. After touring as a backup vocalist for everyone from Jill Scott to Justin Timberlake to Kirk Franklin, Dixon is ready to take the spotlight, with a soulful mix of vintage aesthetics and modern production. North Carolina-based R&B up-and-comer Byron Juane opens. 8 p.m., all ages, 25+. Union Stage: 740 Water St. SW, DC; unionstage.com // @unionstage

8.19

The Shins and Joseph at The Anthem

Nearly two decades after rocketing to unexpected stardom, care of the Garden State soundtrack, unassuming indie folk group The Shins are ready to reflect on their legacy. They’re hitting the road to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their debut album, “Oh, Inverted World,” a humble collection of quirky indie pop nuggets that broke through to a massive audience in the early aughts. This uncut hit of nostalgia will be opened by Portland-based folk band of sisters Joseph, who have released a handful of critically acclaimed LPs on the Dave Matthews-helmed indie label ATO Records. 8 p.m., all ages, $49.50+. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

8.21

Blondie and The Damned at The Anthem

The absolutely massive double bill of first wave punk all-stars Blondie and The Damned is a dream tour for anyone who’s ever dreamed of catching a gig at CBGB’s back in the day. From the early days of “Heart of Glass” and “New Rose” to their parallel 1980s stabs at crossover success, Blondie in a more pop/rock direction, The Damned doing a more gothy thing. Either way, expect career-spanning set lists from both acts, you’re not gonna see a cooler 70s throwback this summer. 8 p.m., all ages, $75+. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

8.24

Peaches at 9:30 Club

Like many other landmark anniversaries of things that happened in 2000 and 2001, the “Teaches of Peaches” 20th anniversary tour was delayed by a few years by the pandemic, so here we are celebrating 22 years of fucking the pain away. The outspoken electroclash producer has been touring all over the world this year, ripping shit up and leaving it all on the floor, proving she’s still one of the most electrifying live performers out there. 7 p.m., all ages, $40. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

8.31

Boris and Nothing at 9:30 Club

Titans of Japanese experimental music Boris are celebrating 30 years together pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in heavy rock music. Across dozens of studio albums and myriad collaborations, the band has explored countless genres and experimented with everything from sludge metal to dream pop to crust punk. Nothing, a heavy shoegazer act which is doubtlessly indebted to Boris’ legacy, opens the show, making for a mind-expanding evening of weirdo rock and roll. 7 p.m., all ages, $25. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

