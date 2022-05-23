5 Art Shows for June

Summer in D.C. means one thing, escaping the heat in some of your favorite D.C. art galleries! Okay, obviously there are many fun things to do both inside and outside during the summer, but you can’t deny the beauty of a perfectly air conditioned space. So wipe the sweat off your brow and enjoy some impeccable art at the same damn time. It’s a beautiful combination.

Invisible Words @ Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, Now–June 30, 2022

The MLK Jr. Memorial Library might not be the first place you picture when thinking about art in D.C., but the recently redesigned space doesn’t only focus on books, but aims to help people learn and create with a variety of mediums. Head on down to the library before the end of the month to catch “Invisible Words,” an exhibition that displays homeless signs and aims to spark empathy and awareness for people facing homelessness. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library: 901 G St NW; dclibrary.org/mlk // @dcpubliclibrary

Exposed DC @ Lost Origins Gallery, Now–July 24, 2022

Exposed DC is celebrating its 16th anniversary, and you don’t want to miss it. Featuring 38 works from different photographers around D.C., highlighting D.C., this is the kind of show that makes you reevaluate (and maybe even appreciate) the sights and scenes you see every day. The exhibition will be on display at Lost Origins Outside, which is along the outer wall of Elle in Mount Pleasant, so plan your trip for a nicer day, and hey, maybe pick up some baked goods from Elle while you’re at it. Lost Origins Gallery: 3110 Mt Pleasant St NW; lostorigins.gallery // @lost_origins_gallery

Laurie Anderson Presents Lou Reed’s Drones @ Hirshhorn, June 3, 2022

Laurie Anderson’s “The Weather” exhibition has been at the Hirshhorn for a minute, but even if you’ve already experienced the artist’s multidimensional and multimedia art work, you don’t want to miss this very special event. In honor of what would have been Lou Reed’s 80th birthday, Anderson has created a drone sound installation using her late husband’s guitars. Besides the installation itself, there will be live performances by Anderson and some yet to be announced guests. Hirshhorn Museum: Independence Ave SW & 7th St SW; hirshhorn.si.edu // @hirshhorn

Mentwab Easwaran Closing Reception @ The Center Arts Gallery, June 18, 2022

Make your way over to The DC Center to catch the closing exhibition of local artist Mentawb “Mentu” Easwaran. The Ethiopian born artist is known for her incredibly colorful and abstract paintings and this is your last chance to soak up all of their energy before her “Momentum” exhibition closes out. The closing reception also features a talk by Easwaran, which you definitely don’t want to miss.The DC Center: 2000 14th Street NW; thedccenter.org/centerartsgallery // @TheDCCenter

Deborah Addison Coburn and Thierry Guillemin Opening Reception @ Studio Gallery, June 11, 2022

Studio Gallery is hitting you with a one two punch of art. On June 11, stop by for their dual opening receptions for Deborah Addison Coburn’s exhibition “For No Good Reason” and Thierry Guillemin’s exhibition “Closer to Home.” Coburn’s work is just what it says in the tin, her show is all about painting for painting’s sake, while Guillemin’s work focuses on stillness and peace in a time of turmoil. Studio Gallery: 2108 R St. NW; studiogallerydc.com // @studiogallerydc