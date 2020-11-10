A Fall + Winter Style Guide

Fall is here and with winter on the way, and it’s time to break out your cold weather clothes and shoes. If what you had hiding in your closet isn’t sparking joy and your closet is in need of a refresh, check out our picks for the best of fall and winter fashion this year. While 2020 may have been a mess, we can at least go out in style.

Capes

Have you been walking around your house with your favorite ratty blanket for warmth all quarantine? No, just me? Either way, a cape is a perfect addition to your coat closet or an upgrade from your usual blanket-cape situation that’s actually appropriate for video calls.

Upgraded Leggings

I’ve barely worn jeans during quarantine, and now that temperatures are dropping and the sun sets before the work day is over, there’s a zero percent chance that will change. In the name of still looking great, though, I recommend a vegan leather or velvet legging guaranteed to look great with an old college T-shirt or cute sweater and booties for days when you need to be put together but still warm. No one needs to deal with affronting buttons and belts in this economy.

Detailed Boots

Skip adding yet another pair of basic brown combat boots or black-heeled booties to your wardrobe. There are plenty of detailed, fun options on the market that are surprisingly versatile, too. From cheetah to snakeskin and even an everyday sparkle, one of these is bound to appeal to you and add interest to your coziest cold weather outfits.

Double-Duty Gold

Stock up on some gold pieces that look great on their own as everyday staples to add a bit of polish to your WFH or socially distanced date looks. When the holidays roll around, wear them all at once for a little glam that is sure to look great even if you’re hosting celebrations via Zoom.

Sequin Dresses

While this addition may feel out of place on a list that’s prioritized versatility and comfort, allow me to explain myself: 2020 has been a hell of a year, and we deserve a bit of sparkle. Invest in one of these numbers and keep it in your closet for a holiday festivity, Zoom happy hour or even just a regular day when you need a little something extra. If this year has taught me one thing, it’s that we have to take joy where we can find it, and sometimes that looks like a gorgeous dress.

