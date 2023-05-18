The Go-Go Starter Pack: 5 Classic Albums That Exemplify D.C.’s Favorite Party Music

Your guide to go-go includes artists, albums and videos to help you get a taste of some of the music that made D.C.

Go-go music is a rhythmic and enthusiastic sub-genre of funk that originated in the 1960s and ‘70s and has exerted a major influence on music and nightlife in the D.C. area. It’s a fusion of funk, soul, gospel, proto-disco and Latin music characterized by its call-and-response style, syncopated rhythms and heavy percussion.

The propulsive go-go sound has influenced many other genres, including hip hop, R&B and house music, but no one loves it the way D.C. loves it. It was signed into law as the official music of Washington, D.C. in February 2020, right before the Covid-19 pandemic halted the world.

Here are five essential go-go albums that will make you an instant fan.

The Soul Searchers: “We the People” (1974)

Chuck Brown is known as “the godfather of go-go,” and his fierce rivalries with other musicians spurred forward their collective creativity. Recorded with perhaps the most prominent of his many groups, the album “We the People” features the smash single “Bustin’ Loose,” which became a regional hit and helped to popularize go-go music. (You’ve probably heard “Bustin’ Loose” in some context; the song was adopted by the Nationals as a celebration jam and formed the backbone of Nelly’s “Hot in Here.”) The success of the single and the album helped to establish go-go music as a genre in its own right, inspiring imitators and influencing funk, R&B and the development of east coast hip-hop.

Trouble Funk: “Drop the Bomb” (1984)

Both deep and eclectic, the work of Trouble Funk helped enrich the sonic palate of go-go as a genre while also giving the world timeless bass grooves that became a significant influence on hip-hop as its tastes and production values evolved. “Drop the Bomb” is most immediately notable for its hit single “Hey, Fellas,” but it’s also a rewarding full-length listen. The tracks run long, take their time and aren’t afraid to go deep, forming an essential collection of go-go workouts that typify the best of the genre.

Chuck Brown: “Go-Go Swing Live” (1986)

The true home of go-go is the D.C. nightclub circuit. Selecting from Brown’s ‘80s canon, “We Need Some Money” (1984) would be an equally strong choice, but “Go-Go Swing Live” wins out for perfectly capturing the playful eclecticism and fierce crowd-interaction energy of peak go-go in a live setting. It was recorded in part at D.C.’s long-defunct RSVP and Crystal Skate in Maryland, making it a priceless atmospheric time capsule in more ways than one.

E.U.: “2 Places at the Same Time” (1985)

E.U. (Experience Unlimited) may be best remembered for catching the ear of peak-era Spike Lee, who used its number one R&B hit “Da Butt” in “School Days.” But, years before, the long workouts and convivial vibe of “2 Places at the Same Time” established them as some of go-go’s most funky, creative and promising breakout stars.

DJ Kool: “Let Me Clear My Throat” (1996)

In the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, hip-hop became a dominant influence on popular music. While the original go-go sound had provided samples and inspiration to early hip-hop producers, it became a more symbiotic relationship over time, as evidenced by the success of DJ Kool. With rudimentary beats and an unmistakable raspy chant, Kool’s 1996 album “Let Me Clear My Throat” introduced go-go basics to the rap generation, giving go-go its last national top-ten hit in the title cut and an absolute banger in “I Got That Feelin’.”

In the early 21st century, rap became more fragmented and experimental, with various producers developing their own unique sounds mixing eclectic and unpredictable influences. The D.C. rapper Wale became the most vocal proponent of go-go in hip-hop, and it was one of many influences that crept into the underground 2006 classic “YoYoYoYoYo” from the postmodern Baltimore underground duo Spank Rock.

Today, go-go music is still popular in the Washington, D.C. area. It retains a dedicated following and continues to influence many other genres of music.

