🎶 Feel the Pride, Hear the Power: WorldPride Choral Festival Hits DC

You know DC knows how to throw a party, and this summer, the city’s turning up the volume in the name of pride. As part of WorldPride 2025, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC (GMCW) is hosting an International Choral Festival, and it’s basically a two-week-long mixtape of joy, community, and killer harmonies.

From powerhouse vocals to heart-stirring anthems, this fest is more than just music—it’s a celebration of queer expression, global talent, and the voices that move us. Whether you’re a chorus nerd, a casual listener, or just looking for something meaningful and fun to do during Pride, this is a can’t miss moment.

🎼 Meet GMCW

Founded in 1981, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC is one of the nation’s leading LGBTQ+ arts organizations, using music to uplift, inspire, and advocate for equality. With more than 250 singing members and a bold mission to “sing out and be heard,” GMCW performs everything from pop and Broadway to classical and original commissions, all while pushing for social justice and building bridges through performance.

🎤 What to Expect

Daily Pop-Up Performances : Every day brings a new hour-long set of vocal magic. Think flash mobs, but way more on pitch.

Global Vibes : Guest choruses from around the country are showing up.

Local Legends : GMCW’s ensembles are repping DC in full force, reminding everyone why our city is a cultural force in the LGBTQ+ arts scene.

Totally Free : Yep, these performances are open to all. Want a front-row experience? Snag a premium pass while they last.

🗓️ When + Where

It’s going down across the city from June 1–14, with different pop-up spots daily. It’s the perfect way to soak up some culture between Pride parties, brunch plans, and those inevitable drag bingo nights. Check out the full schedule and premium pass info here and start planning your choral crawl.

🌈 Why It Matters

Music brings people together—and this festival is a sonic reminder of how proud, powerful, and beautifully diverse our community really is. So grab your crew, take a break from the bar crawl, and let your Pride playlist come to life.

Tag your faves, sing along (quietly), and share your fest moments using #WorldPride2025 and #FrayLife. We’ll see you front row—hands up, heart full.